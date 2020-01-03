|
CROSSLEY Stephen (Steve) Sadly, but peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital on December 24th 2019, Steve, aged 77 years. Beloved husband to Ann, much loved dad to Paul and Gavin, precious grandad to Amilia and Lydia, proud great grandad to Theo and dear friend and neighbour who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Steve's funeral cortege will leave from his own home on Thursday, 9th January at 11-10am for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium at 11-30am. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired are being received to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Jan. 3, 2020