Stephen Holding Notice
Holding Stephen Suddenly but peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on November 8th, 2020, with his loving wife Trish by his side, Stephen aged 63 years, dearly loved step dad, grandad and great grandad, loving son of Robert and the late Jean, very special brother to Tony, Christine, Karen, Catherine and the late Shaun, also a dear brother in law, uncle, cousin and respected friend to many who will be sadly missed. 'Your last thoughts unknown
but you left us a memory
we are proud to own.'
At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Stephen's funeral cortege will leave from his home on Tuesday, 17th November at
1-10 p.m. for service and interment at Burnley Cemetery at 1-30 p.m. Family flowers only or donations, if so desired, to donations to Guide Dogs for the Blind, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 13, 2020
