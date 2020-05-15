|
|
|
Nowell Stephen Passed away peacefully in the Pendle Community Hospital, on May 5th, 2020, aged 62 years, beloved partner of the late Valerie, treasured son of David and Mavis, loving brother to Alan and Diane, brother in law to Angela and Mark, fun loving uncle of Lindsey and Gabriel, great uncle to Rory, also a dear nephew, cousin and friend to many who will be sadly missed. Stephen's service and cremation was held on Wednesday, 13th May. Donations are still being received direct to Pendle Dogs in Need. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on May 15, 2020