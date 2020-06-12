|
Slattery Stephen Passed away suddenly at home on Monday, 1st June, 2020, Stephen, aged 53 years, loving dad to 5 children and dearly loved brother to Noel, Jacqueline, Mary, Jimmy & Maureen. Stephen will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends. A private family service and interment will be held at Burnley Cemetery, on Monday, 15th June. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on June 12, 2020