SMITH Stephen John
(Smithy) Suddenly in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on November 14th, 2020, with his loving family by his side, Stephen, aged 74 years, the dearly beloved husband of the late Irene, much loved and treasured dad of Tracey and husband Paul, cherished grandad to Laura, Josh, Hannah and Luke, very special brother to David and Graham, dear brother in law to Susan, Margaret, Keith, Margaret, George and Janice, also a dearly loved uncle, great uncle, cousin and respected friend to many.
At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Stephen's funeral cortege will leave from his home on Friday, 27th November at
11 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium,
11-30 a.m. Donations are being received in Stephen's memory towards a tribute to be decided by the family at a later date, all cheques made payable to Tracey Richardson, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 20, 2020