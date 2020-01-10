|
SWAINBANK Stephen Peacefully at home on 2nd January, 2020, with his loving family by his side, Stephen, aged 71 years, the dearly loved and devoted husband of May, much loved and treasured dad, father in law, grandad, brother, brother in law, uncle and respected friend to many. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Stephen's funeral cortege will leave from his home on Friday, 17th January at
2-50 p.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 3-15 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Macmillan Cancer Support, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Jan. 10, 2020