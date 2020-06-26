|
MORGAN Stuart Sadly, but suddenly in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on 16th June, 2020, Stuart, aged 70 years, beloved and devoted partner to Adele, loved brother to Pam and John and the late Keith and Richard, brother in law and cherished uncle. A true gentleman who will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Stuart's funeral cortege will leave from his own home on Monday, 6th July at 11-45 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 12-15 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Bowel Cancer, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on June 26, 2020