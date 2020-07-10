|
Morgan Stuart Adele and family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received for Bowel Cancer UK. Thank you to the staff on C14A at the Royal Blackburn Hospital, the Palliative Care Nurses and the Colorectal Nurse and Surgeon, Mrs Salaman.
Finally, thank you to David Gilchrist for his comforting words and lovely service and to Alderson and Horan for their professional and dignified arrangements.
Published in Burnley Express on July 10, 2020