RICHARDS Stuart It is with great sadness that
we inform you
of the death of
our dad, Stuart Richards,
who died peacefully in hospital on
29th August 2020, aged 92 years.
Stuart was the dearly beloved husband of Sheila and later surviving widow Pat. The very, dearly loved and admired dad of Anne, Dawn and Jill, step-father of Christine and David and father in law of Bob, Alasdair and Steven. Also a very proud grandad of David, Christopher, Sarah and Adam, great grandad of Mathilda and step-grandad of David and Christopher, brother in law of Derek and Ruth and uncle of Andrew and Matthew.
Stuart will be very sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Rest in peace Dad.
A light has gone out of our
lives now but you will always
be in our hearts.
A private funeral service will be held on Friday 11th September 2020 at Burnley Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, are being gratefully received for
Guide Dogs for the Blind c/o
Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street, Colne,
BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Burnley Express on Sept. 4, 2020