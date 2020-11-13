|
Kirkham (nee Frankland)
Susan Margaret Of your charity pray for the repose of the soul of Susan, who passed away peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on November 5th, 2020 with her loving daughters by her side, aged 66 years, the deeply beloved wife of the late Gordon, most precious mum of Karen and Lisa, dear mother in law to Chris and Scott, cherished grandma of Charlotte, Owen, Aisha, Zahra and Miriam, dearly loved and special sister of Alan, also a dear auntie to Cathy and Theresa and a lovely cousin and friend who will be sadly missed. R.I.P. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Susan's funeral cortege will leave from her daughters home on Thursday, 19th November at 1-40 p.m. for Requiem Mass in St Mary's RC Church at 2 p.m. followed by committal at Burnley Crematorium, 3-15 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Manchester Children's Hospital, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 13, 2020