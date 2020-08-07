Home

Susan Mackrell

Susan Mackrell Notice
Mackrell (nee Mills)
Susan Elizabeth Passed away peacefully on Thursday, 30th July, 2020, age 67 years, at her home with her family by her side, after a brave fight against a short illness, dearly loved and devoted wife of 45 years to Roy, loving mother of Hazel and Peter, cherished nana to William, Joseph and Oscar, also a dear sister-in-law, auntie and friend.
At rest in the Alderson & Horan Funeral Home. Susan's funeral cortege will leave from her home for service and interment at Burnley Cemetery at a date and time to be confirmed. Donations if desired would be gratefully received for Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 7, 2020
