Mackrell (nee Mills)
Susan Elizabeth Passed away peacefully on Thursday, 30th July, 2020, age 67 years, at her home with her family by her side, after a brave fight against a short illness, dearly loved and devoted wife of 45 years to Roy, loving mother of Hazel and Peter, cherished nana to William, Joseph and Oscar, also a dear sister-in-law, auntie and friend.
At rest in the Alderson & Horan Funeral Home. Susan's funeral cortege will leave from her home for service and interment at Burnley Cemetery at a date and time to be confirmed. Donations if desired would be gratefully received for Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 7, 2020