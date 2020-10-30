Home

Sylvia Hargreaves

Sylvia Hargreaves Notice
HARGREAVES (nee Lord)
Sylvia Rose Peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on October 22nd, 2020, Sylvia, aged 73 years, the dearly beloved wife of the late Trevor, much loved mother of Gavin and Lee, dear mother in law of Jazz, very special grandma of Brandon, dear sister of the late Arthur, also a dear sister in law, auntie and lovely friend who will be sadly missed. Sylvia's service and cremation were held at Burnley Crematorium on Thursday, 29th October. Donations are being received for Stroke Association or Dementia UK, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 30, 2020
