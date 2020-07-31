Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fred Hamer Funeral Services - Burnley (Burnley)
321 Padiham Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB12 6SU
01282 831121
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia Lambert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia Lambert

Notice Condolences

Sylvia Lambert Notice
Lambert (nee Sutcliffe)
Sylvia Passed away peacefully in Pendleside Hospice on
Friday 24th July 2020, aged 76.
Beloved Wife of Robert (Bob), much loved Mum of
Craig, Deborah and Wayne,
cherished Grandma and
Great Grandma and dearest Mother in law, Sister and Aunt.
Sylvia's funeral will be held at Burnley Crematorium on
Monday 3rd August at 2.30 p.m.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Sylvia may be sent to Pendleside Hospice.
All enquiries to
Fred Hamer Funeral Services,
321 Padiham Road, Burnley
Tel: 01282 831121.
Published in Burnley Express on July 31, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -