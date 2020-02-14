|
Waddington (nee Duckworth)
Sylvia Claire Peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on February 9th, 2020, Sylvia, aged 82 years, the dearly beloved wife of the late Stanley, much loved mum of Fiona and husband Alan, cherished grandma of Jarrod, Ainsley and Regan, dear sister in law to Sheila and Eddie, also a dear auntie and lovely friend who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Sylvia's funeral cortege will leave from her home on Monday, 24th February at 10-15 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 10-45 a.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Knight Hill House, Padiham and Age UK, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 14, 2020