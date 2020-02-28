|
Waddington Sylvia Claire Sylvia's family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received for Knight Hill House. Thank you to the carers from Spring Cottages Care
for the care and attention shown to Sylvia. Thank you to Katy Carmichael for her comforting words and service, and finally, thank you to Alderson and Horan for their dignified arrangements and professional care.
Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 28, 2020