Clegg Terence Alan
(Terry) Peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on September 8th, 2020, Terry, aged 75 years, the dear step father of Sonja, very good friend to Lynn, much loved brother of Tony and the late David, dear brother in law to Christine and Jane, also a fond uncle and great friend to many who will be sadly missed. Terry's service and cremation will be held at Burnley Crematorium on Monday, 21st September at
10-45 a.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pancreatic Cancer, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH.
Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Sept. 18, 2020