Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Resources
More Obituaries for Terence Clegg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terence Clegg

Notice Condolences

Terence Clegg Notice
Clegg Terence Alan
(Terry) Peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on September 8th, 2020, Terry, aged 75 years, the dear step father of Sonja, very good friend to Lynn, much loved brother of Tony and the late David, dear brother in law to Christine and Jane, also a fond uncle and great friend to many who will be sadly missed. Terry's service and cremation will be held at Burnley Crematorium on Monday, 21st September at
10-45 a.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pancreatic Cancer, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH.
Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Sept. 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -