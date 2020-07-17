|
Nightingale Terence
(Terry) Peacefully in the Pendleside Hospice, on Tuesday, 14th July, 2020, Terry, aged 77 years, loving husband to Maureen, much loved dad, grandad and great grandad, loved brother and brother in law,
a highly respected member of Royal British Legion (Burnley branch), who will be sadly missed by all who knew him. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Terry's funeral cortege will leave from his own home on Wednesday, 22nd July at 1-15 p.m. followed by service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 1-45 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on July 17, 2020