Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Resources
More Obituaries for Terence Nightingale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terence Nightingale

Notice Condolences

Terence Nightingale Notice
Nightingale Terence
(Terry) Peacefully in the Pendleside Hospice, on Tuesday, 14th July, 2020, Terry, aged 77 years, loving husband to Maureen, much loved dad, grandad and great grandad, loved brother and brother in law,
a highly respected member of Royal British Legion (Burnley branch), who will be sadly missed by all who knew him. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Terry's funeral cortege will leave from his own home on Wednesday, 22nd July at 1-15 p.m. followed by service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 1-45 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on July 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -