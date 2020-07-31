|
|
|
Nightingale Terence Maureen and family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received in memory of Terry for Pendleside Hospice. Thank you to the carers from Routes Healthcare and Pendleside Hospice for their wonderful care and attention and to the
Royal British Legion for their gestures of respect at the funeral. Finally, thank you to Fr Roger Parker for his comforting words and service and to Alderson and Horan for their dignified and professional care.
Published in Burnley Express on July 31, 2020