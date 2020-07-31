Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Resources
More Obituaries for Terence Nightingale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terence Nightingale

Notice

Terence Nightingale Notice
Nightingale Terence Maureen and family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received in memory of Terry for Pendleside Hospice. Thank you to the carers from Routes Healthcare and Pendleside Hospice for their wonderful care and attention and to the
Royal British Legion for their gestures of respect at the funeral. Finally, thank you to Fr Roger Parker for his comforting words and service and to Alderson and Horan for their dignified and professional care.
Published in Burnley Express on July 31, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -