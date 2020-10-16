|
Riley Terence (Terry) Peacefully at his own home with his loving family by his side on Thursday, 8th October, 2020, Terry, aged 80 years, beloved husband of 60 years to Rita, much loved dad, grandad and great grandad, a dear friend to many who will be sadly missed. Terry's funeral took place on Wednesday, 14th October at Burnley Crematorium. Donations are being received for Cancer Research UK, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 16, 2020