Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Teresa Rinaldi

Teresa Rinaldi Notice
RINALDI Teresa Passed away peacefully in the Royal Preston Hospital on 20th September 2020, Teresa, aged 87 years. The beloved wife of 66 long and happy years to Giovanni, much loved mum of Palma, Peter, Paul, Gail, Tina and Mark, loving grandma to ten children, six great grandchildren, dearest sister to Kathleen, Tony and the late Jim and Tom, auntie and friend who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Teresa's funeral cortege will leave from her home on Thursday, 1st October at 10-30am for service in Christ the King RC Church at
10-45am, followed by Committal at Burnley Crematorium at 11-30am. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Sept. 25, 2020
