DENNEY Terry Peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on December 18th, 2019, with his loving family by his side, Terry, aged 75 years, the dearly loved and devoted husband of Mary, most precious father of Angela, dearly loved brother, brother in law, uncle and respected friend and many who will be sadly missed. Funeral details at a time to be confirmed. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Dec. 27, 2019