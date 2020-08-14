|
|
|
TEMPEST (nee Bentley)
Theresa Mavis Peacefully in Pendleside Hospice, on August 5th, 2020 with her loving family by her side, and fortified by the rites of Holy Mother Church, Theresa, aged 77 years, loving partner of the late Raymond Topping, most precious mum of Tony, Christine, Karen, Elaine, Victoria and Kelly, a dear mother in law, cherished grandma and nana and great nana, dearest sister of the late Anthony and Eileen, also a very special auntie and lovely friend who will be sadly missed. R.I.P. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Theresa's funeral cortege will leave from her home on Friday, 14th August at
10-10 a.m. for service and interment at Burnley Cemetery, 10-30 a.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 14, 2020