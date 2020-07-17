|
|
|
Crowne Thomas Gerald Peacefully in Burnley General Hospital on July 4th, 2020, and fortified by the rites of Holy Mother Church, Tom, aged 81 years, beloved husband of the late Joan, very special dad of Elizabeth, Angela and the late Philip, dear father in law of the late Frank,
a cherished grandad and great grandad and respected friend of many who will be sadly missed. R.I.P. Thomas' service and cremation will be held at Burnley Crematorium on Monday, 20th July at 11-30 a.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to CAFOD, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on July 17, 2020