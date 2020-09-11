|
|
|
EDMONDSON Thomas (Tom) Of your charity pray for the repose of the soul of Tom, who passed away in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on Wednesday, 2nd September 2020, aged 100 years, devoted husband of 73 years to Cecilia, much loved and loving father to Margaret, Kathleen, Leslie, Christopher, John and Anthony, a dear father in law, adored grandad, great grandad and great great grandad. A true gentleman who will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. R.I.P. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Tom's funeral cortege will leave from his own home on Monday, 14th September at 12-10p.m. for Requiem Mass in St Mary's RC Church, 12-30 p.m. followed by committal at Burnley Crematorium, 1-45 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Royal British Legion, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Sept. 11, 2020