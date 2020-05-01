|
|
|
OSTLE Thomas William
(Billy) Peacefully at home on Sunday, 26th April, 2020, Billy, aged 83 years, dearly beloved husband of the late Frances, loving dad of James and Billy, a very special grandad to 5, proud great grandad to 10 and great great grandad to 1, a dearly loved brother of Margaret, Esther and the late Laura and Mary, also a wonderful uncle and friend to many who will be sadly missed. A private family service and interment will be held at Burnley Cemetery on Thursday, 7th May. Donations are being received in Billy's memory directly to British Lung Foundation. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on May 1, 2020