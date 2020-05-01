Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Service
Private
Burnley Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Ostle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Ostle

Notice Condolences

Thomas Ostle Notice
OSTLE Thomas William
(Billy) Peacefully at home on Sunday, 26th April, 2020, Billy, aged 83 years, dearly beloved husband of the late Frances, loving dad of James and Billy, a very special grandad to 5, proud great grandad to 10 and great great grandad to 1, a dearly loved brother of Margaret, Esther and the late Laura and Mary, also a wonderful uncle and friend to many who will be sadly missed. A private family service and interment will be held at Burnley Cemetery on Thursday, 7th May. Donations are being received in Billy's memory directly to British Lung Foundation. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on May 1, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -