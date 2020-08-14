|
|
|
Porter Thomas (Tom) Passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, 11th August, 2020 and with his loving family by his side, Tom, aged 66 years, the much loved son to Violet and the late Harrison, beloved husband to Debbie, proud dad to Sarah, Abigail and Catherine and Stuart, dear father in law, very caring grandad to Ada, Reuben and the late baby Jorgie, a dear friend to many who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Thomas' funeral cortege will leave from his own home on Friday, 21st August at 9-40 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 10 a.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Christie Hospital and Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 14, 2020