Porter Thomas Debbie and family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received for the Christie Hospital NHS Trust and Pendleside Hospice. Thank you to the carers, district nurses and Pendleside Hospice at Home team for the care and attention shown to Tom. Finally, thank you to Peter Goulding for his comforting words and lovely service and to Leighton and all at Alderson and Horan for their professional and dignified arrangements.
Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 28, 2020
