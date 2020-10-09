|
WILSON Rev Canon Thomas Roderick
(Rod) On October 4th, 2020, peacefully in Magdalene House Care Home, Blackburn, Rev Rod Wilson, aged 93 years, former priest of many years at Holy Trinity, Burnley,
St Christopher's Bare, Morecambe and St James & Paul's, Accrington. He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all his family and friends. Service will be held at
St Francis' Church, Blackburn on Friday, 16th October at 11-15 a.m. followed by cremation at Pleasington Crematorium at
12-15 p.m. Family flowers only or donations please to St Francis' Church, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 9, 2020