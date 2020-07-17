Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hartley Foulds
230 Colne Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB10 1DY
01282 831854
Resources
More Obituaries for Tony McGowan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tony McGowan

Notice Condolences

Tony McGowan Notice
McGOWAN
Tony (Former Window Cleaner)

Peacefully on
Sunday 12th July 2020 in the
Royal Blackburn Hospital,
Tony, aged 83 years.

Beloved husband of Ann,
very dear dad of Carole, Kay, Michelle, Annette and Nicola.
Much loved grandad and
great grandad, also a dear
father-in-law, brother,
uncle and friend to many.

R.I.P.

A Requiem Mass will be held at
St Catherine's Church on
Tuesday 28th July at 1.15pm followed by a private cremation at Burnley Crematorium.

Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired can be sent to The Alzheimer's Society.
Enquiries to
Hartley Foulds Funeral Service, 230 Colne Road, Burnley,
Tel. 831854
Published in Burnley Express on July 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -