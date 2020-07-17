|
|
|
McGOWAN
Tony (Former Window Cleaner)
Peacefully on
Sunday 12th July 2020 in the
Royal Blackburn Hospital,
Tony, aged 83 years.
Beloved husband of Ann,
very dear dad of Carole, Kay, Michelle, Annette and Nicola.
Much loved grandad and
great grandad, also a dear
father-in-law, brother,
uncle and friend to many.
R.I.P.
A Requiem Mass will be held at
St Catherine's Church on
Tuesday 28th July at 1.15pm followed by a private cremation at Burnley Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired can be sent to The Alzheimer's Society.
Enquiries to
Hartley Foulds Funeral Service, 230 Colne Road, Burnley,
Tel. 831854
Published in Burnley Express on July 17, 2020