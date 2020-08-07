Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hartley Foulds
230 Colne Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB10 1DY
01282 831854
Resources
More Obituaries for Tony McGowan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tony McGowan

Notice

Tony McGowan Notice
McGOWAN
Tony Ann and family would like
to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy,
cards of condolence, support
and donations for the
Alzheimer's Society received
at this very sad time.
A special thank you to my youngest daughter Nicola Evans for all her help arranging everything, thanks to the staff at Peel Gardens for the excellent care they gave to Tony, to Fr Roger Parker for his comforting service, words and prayers,
and to Hartley Foulds for their
care and excellent service.
Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 7, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -