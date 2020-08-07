|
|
|
McGOWAN
Tony Ann and family would like
to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy,
cards of condolence, support
and donations for the
Alzheimer's Society received
at this very sad time.
A special thank you to my youngest daughter Nicola Evans for all her help arranging everything, thanks to the staff at Peel Gardens for the excellent care they gave to Tony, to Fr Roger Parker for his comforting service, words and prayers,
and to Hartley Foulds for their
care and excellent service.
Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 7, 2020