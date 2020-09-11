Home

HARDY Trevor Passed away on 8th September, 2020, after a long brave fight with cancer and with his loving family by his side, Trevor, aged 75 years, much loved husband of Joyce, treasured and loved by his sons Matt and Heath, loved father in law to Bella and Karen, loving grandad and great grandad, brother and brother in law. Goodnight Trevor and God Bless this brave man. Trevor's funeral cortege will leave from his own home on Friday, 18th September at 1-50 p.m. for service in St Mary Magdalene's RC Church at 2-15 p.m. followed by committal at Burnley Crematorium, 3-15 p.m. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Sept. 11, 2020
