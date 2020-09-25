Home

Hardy Trevor Joyce would like to thank our sons and daughters in law for their endless support throughout Trevor's illness. Also, family and friends, staff at Yorkshire Street Medical Centre, Asda Pharmacy and the volunteer deliveries throughout lockdown, Burnley West nursing team, Melion Care staff and Pendleside Hospice at Home for the support given to Trevor in the last few months of his life. Father Swift of St Mary Magdalene's for his beautiful service, special thanks to Richard and staff of Alderson and Horan for their professional and caring support throughout our loss.
Published in Burnley Express on Sept. 25, 2020
