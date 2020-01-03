Home

Trudgill Vera Peacefully, on
27th December, 2019, Vera Trudgill, aged 95; dear wife of the late Jack and, latterly, partner of Ken; dearly loved mother of Grahame and the late Anita and Kevan; also a loving grandma and great-grandma.
A cremation will take place on Friday 10th January, 2020 at 11.00am at Accrington Crematorium, conducted by the Rev'd Canon Mark Jones.
Family flowers only please with donations if so desired to the
Royal British Legion, a cause close to Vera and Jack's hearts. c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service, Stott House, Burnley Rd, Colne, BB8 8LA. Tel 870898
Published in Burnley Express on Jan. 3, 2020
