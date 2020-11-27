Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hartley Foulds
230 Colne Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB10 1DY
01282 831854
Resources
More Obituaries for Vera Wise
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vera Wise

Notice Condolences

Vera Wise Notice
WISE Vera
(formerly Wilkins,
née Stacey) Passed away peacefully at the Royal Blackburn Hospital
on Wednesday, November
18th, 2020, aged 82 years.
The beloved wife of the late Trevor and late David; dearly loved mum of Susan and Graham; dear mother-in-law of Paul; proud grandma of Gareth, Dean and Ryan; loving great grandma of Ebony and Richey; dear sister to Alan, Irene and the late John; sister-in-law of Maurice; a special auntie; and good friend to many.
Vera will be sadly missed.
At rest in the Hartley Foulds
Funeral Home, Burnley.
Funeral at Burnley Cemetery
on Tuesday, December 1st.
Flowers welcome.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -