WISE Vera
(formerly Wilkins,
née Stacey) Passed away peacefully at the Royal Blackburn Hospital
on Wednesday, November
18th, 2020, aged 82 years.
The beloved wife of the late Trevor and late David; dearly loved mum of Susan and Graham; dear mother-in-law of Paul; proud grandma of Gareth, Dean and Ryan; loving great grandma of Ebony and Richey; dear sister to Alan, Irene and the late John; sister-in-law of Maurice; a special auntie; and good friend to many.
Vera will be sadly missed.
At rest in the Hartley Foulds
Funeral Home, Burnley.
Funeral at Burnley Cemetery
on Tuesday, December 1st.
Flowers welcome.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 27, 2020