Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Veronica Lee

Veronica Lee Notice
LEE (nee Rhoden)
Veronica Peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on Saturday, 6th June, 2020, Veronica, aged 84 years, devoted wife to the late Brian, much loved mum to David, Stephen, Paul, Sarah and the late John, mother in law to Dee, Lynne, Gillian and Jason, cherished grandma to David, Rochelle, Jodanna, Kian, Jake, Philip and Mark, precious great grandma, great great grandma and auntie, loved sister to Annette and the late Rita, Margaret and Winifred, sister in law to George and Billy. A private family service and interment will be held at Burnley Cemetery on Wednesday, 17th June. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on June 12, 2020
