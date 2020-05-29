|
BROWN Vicky Peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on Tuesday, 26th May, 2020, Vicky, aged 50 years, loved partner to Nat, much loved mum and step mum to Stefan, Casey, Codie, Chelsea, Cory and Marley, adored grandma to Jensen, Harper, Ethan and Oscar, loved sister to Jan, Denise and Linden,
a precious friend who will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. A private family service will be held at Burnley Crematorium, on Friday, 5th June. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on May 29, 2020