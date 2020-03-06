|
Stanton Victor Martin Peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on February 29th, 2020, with his loving son by his side, Vic, aged 84 years, the deeply loved by Carole, much loved dad of Andrew, Alex and Paul, and extended family Tracy, Wesley and Poppy, cherished grandad to Harley, Olivia and Bailey, also a dear brother in law and respected friend who will be sadly missed. Service and cremation will be held at Burnley Crematorium at a time to be confirmed. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to the Royal British Legion, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 6, 2020