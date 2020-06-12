Home

Victoria Fisk

Victoria Fisk Notice
FISK (formerly Bunn)
Victoria Louise
"Vicky" On May 29th 2020 peacefully in Royal Blackburn Hospital, Vicky aged 46 years passed away
after a courageous battle.
Beloved wife of Phil, much loved mum to Joshua, Lewis and Harry,
a proud grandma to Finley & Saffie Ann, cherished daughter of June and the late Keith, dearly loved step-daughter of Paul also a loving sister, sister in law, aunt and friend to many and who will be greatly missed. A private burial service will take place at St John's Cemetery, Padiham. Donations are being accepted in memory of Vicky to Pendle Dogs In Need and may be directed to; The Dogs Den,
Primet Works, Greenfield Road, Colne BB8 9PE,
Tel; 01282 698181.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare Tel; 01282 426146.
Published in Burnley Express on June 12, 2020
