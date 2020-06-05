Home

Vincent Hasty

Vincent Hasty Notice
Hasty Vincent Patrick
(Vinnie) Peacefully in Dove Court Nursing Home, on May 31st, 2020, Vinnie, aged 91 years, dearly beloved husband of the late Wendy, loving dad of Karl and Neil, dear father in law to Barbara, very special grandad of Matthew, Sarah and Olivia, proud great grandad to Scarlett Rose, Alex and Ruby Rose, also a dear friend who will be sadly missed. A private family service will be held at Burnley Crematorium, Wednesday, 10th June. Donations are being received in Vinnie's memory direct to Pendle Dogs in Need. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on June 5, 2020
