Violet Dennis

Notice Condolences

Violet Dennis Notice
DENNIS (nee Plaskett)
Violet Beryl
(Babs) Sadly in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on Thursday, 6th August, 2020, Babs, aged 93 years, dearly loved wife of the late Brian, precious mother to Deborah and the late Bes, mother in law to Steve and Pete, devoted grandma to Kate, Nicola, great grandma to Alexander and Isaac, Matthew and Lydia, a dearly respected friend to many. Babs' service and cremation will be held on Friday, 14th August at Burnley Crematorium, 2-30 p.m. Family flowers only or donations
if so desired to British Heart Foundation, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 14, 2020
