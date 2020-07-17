Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Resources
More Obituaries for Violet Pate
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Violet Pate

Notice Condolences

Violet Pate Notice
Pate (nee Howarth)
Violet Passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 11th 2020 at Heather Grange Care Home, after a short illness bravely fought, aged 88 years. Much loved wife of the late Brian, loving mum of Stephen,
Ian and the late Graham, dear mother in law of Joyce and Angela, a special grandma and great grandma and a caring auntie and friend to many. Violet's service and committal will take place on Friday, July 17th at Accrington Crematorium at 1-40 p.m. Family flowers only and any kind donations for Macmillan Nurses or Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all enquiries to Alderson & Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452
Published in Burnley Express on July 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -