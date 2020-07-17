|
Pate (nee Howarth)
Violet Passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 11th 2020 at Heather Grange Care Home, after a short illness bravely fought, aged 88 years. Much loved wife of the late Brian, loving mum of Stephen,
Ian and the late Graham, dear mother in law of Joyce and Angela, a special grandma and great grandma and a caring auntie and friend to many. Violet's service and committal will take place on Friday, July 17th at Accrington Crematorium at 1-40 p.m. Family flowers only and any kind donations for Macmillan Nurses or Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all enquiries to Alderson & Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452
Published in Burnley Express on July 17, 2020