Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Violet Pate

Notice

Violet Pate Notice
PATE (nee Howarth)
Violet The family of the late Mrs. Violet Pate would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received in memory of Violet for Macmillan Nurses/Pendleside Hospice. Thank you to all the staff at Heather Grange for the care shown to Violet. Finally thank you to Father Parker for his comforting words and service and to Alderson & Horan for their dignified and caring arrangements.
Published in Burnley Express on July 24, 2020
