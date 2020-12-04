|
|
|
PORTER (nee Hartley)
Violet Passed away peacefully in the Healey Lodge Care Home on Tuesday, 24th November, 2020 and with her loving family by her side, Violet, aged 94 years, the most beloved wife of the late Harrison, loving mum of the late Thomas, dearest mother in law to Debbie, very proud grandma to Sarah, Abigail, Catherine and Stuart, great grandma to Ada, Reuben and the late baby Georgia, dear sister, friend and neighbour who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Violet's funeral service will take place at Burnley Crematorium on Friday, 4th December at 9-15 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Tommy's, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Dec. 4, 2020