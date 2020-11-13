Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Wilfred Simpson Notice
Simpson Wilfred (Wilf) Peacefully in Dove Court on Monday, 9th November, 2020, Wilf, aged 87 years, loving father, grandad and great grandad, a man who will be sadly missed by everyone who knew and loved him. Wilf's funeral cortege will leave from his son's home on Tuesday, 24th November at
11 a.m. for service and interment at Burnley Cemetery at
11-30 a.m. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 13, 2020
