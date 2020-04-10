Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
William Clarke

William Clarke Notice
CLARKE William Passed away peacefully on 3rd April, 2020 at home and with his loving family by his side, Bill, aged 91 years, the beloved husband to Eiuned, loving father to Anne, dear father in law, proud grandad to Hannah and Lydia, brother and friend who will be sadly missed. A private family service will be held at Burnley Crematorium, on Wednesday, 15th April. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Apr. 10, 2020
