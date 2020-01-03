|
DALLAS William (Bill) Passed away peacefully in the Pendleside Hospice, on Thursday, 26th December, 2019, Bill, aged 79 years, the most beloved husband of the late May, much loved dad to Billy and Brian, dearest father in law to Deb and Karron, proud grandad to Nicholas, Sarah and Bethany, loving partner and best friend to Dot. He will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Bill's funeral cortege will leave from his own home on Friday, 17th January at
1-30 p.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 1-45 p.m.
Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Jan. 3, 2020