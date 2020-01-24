Home

Dallas William (Bill) Bill's family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received for Pendleside Hospice at this sad time. Special thanks to all those who joined them at the service and afterwards to share memories of Bill, Rev. James Booth for his comforting words and service and Buttercups Florist for their beautiful floral tributes. Thank you to everyone at Pendleside Hospice involved in Bill's care and finally, to Leighton and staff at Alderson and Horan for taking care of the arrangements in a professional and dignified manner.
Published in Burnley Express on Jan. 24, 2020
