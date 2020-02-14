Home

William Ford Notice
FORD William (Billy) Of your charity pray for the repose of the soul of William, who died peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on Tuesday, 4th February, 2020, aged 82 years and fortified by the rites of Holy Mother Church, William the dearly loved brother to Terry and the late Martin, Thomas, Joseph, John, Vincent and Anthony, much loved brother in law to Pat and Sharon, also a beloved uncle to Christine, Jane, Katie, Thomas and Simon, great uncle and great great uncle, cousin and dear friend to many. William will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by all family and friends. R.I.P. William's funeral service was held on Thursday, 13th February at St Mary's RC Church, followed by interment at Burnley Cemetery. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 14, 2020
