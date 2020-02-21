|
|
|
FORD William Anthony The family of the late William Anthony Ford would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours, the Burnley Miners Club members and Committee for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards, Mass Offerings and floral tributes. Also doctors and staff at the Colne Road Surgery, Burnley Late Night Pharmacy, St Peter's Centre District Nursing Team, Intensive Home Support, Ward 19 at Burnley General Hospital, also Royal Blackburn Hospital for the medical care provided. Grateful thanks to the choir at St Mary's Church and to Father David Featherstone prior to and throughout the funeral service. Finally to Richard and staff at Alderson and Horan for a dignified and professional service.
Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 21, 2020